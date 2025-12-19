Exelon Corp (EXC) volume hits 6.31 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on Thursday, Exelon Corp (NASDAQ: EXC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.14% to $44.28, before settling in for the price of $44.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EXC posted a 52-week range of $36.41-$48.51.

The Utilities Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -4.04%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.04%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.05%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.01 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.01 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $44.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $45.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $44.67.

Exelon Corp (EXC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry. Exelon Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.07%, in contrast to 88.01% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 03 ’25, this organization’s EVP, CLO & Corporate Secretary sold 1,463 shares at the rate of 40.57, making the entire transaction reach 59,354 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,271. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 03 ’25, Company’s EVP Compliance, Audit & Risk sold 6,051 for 40.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 245,489. This particular insider is now the holder of 56,702 in total.

Exelon Corp (EXC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

Exelon Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.05% and is forecasted to reach 2.83 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.47% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -4.04% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Exelon Corp (NASDAQ: EXC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Exelon Corp (EXC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.85. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.85, and its Beta score is 0.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.84.

In the same vein, EXC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.79, a figure that is expected to reach 0.57 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Exelon Corp (EXC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Exelon Corp, EXC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.93 million was lower the volume of 7.21 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.70% While, its Average True Range was 48.76.

Raw Stochastic average of Exelon Corp (EXC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.67%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 36.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.68 that was lower than 0.73 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.