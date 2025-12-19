Snowflake Inc (SNOW) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.16

Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) established initial surge of 2.32% at $221.31, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $216.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SNOW posted a 52-week range of $120.10-$280.67.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was -25.13%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -25.13%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 46.65%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $342.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $330.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $75.73 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $248.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $207.91.

Snowflake Inc (SNOW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Snowflake Inc industry. Snowflake Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.51%, in contrast to 72.71% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 16 ’25, Company’s Founder and Chief Architect sold 1,912 for 212.45, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 406,204. This particular insider is now the holder of 45,009 in total.

Snowflake Inc (SNOW) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 46.65% and is forecasted to reach 1.65 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 40.16% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -25.13% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Snowflake Inc (SNOW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 17.26. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 97.51.

In the same vein, SNOW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.04, a figure that is expected to reach 0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Snowflake Inc, SNOW]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 5.25 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.59% While, its Average True Range was 39.90.

Raw Stochastic average of Snowflake Inc (SNOW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.94%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 16.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 7.78 that was lower than 8.13 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.