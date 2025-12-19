Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) last month volatility was 2.09%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (NYSE: FIS) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.60% to $65.9, before settling in for the price of $66.3 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FIS posted a 52-week range of $59.51-$83.97.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 16.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $519.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $517.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $34.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $65.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $72.40.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.11%, in contrast to 99.17% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 15 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 889 shares at the rate of 67.66, making the entire transaction reach 60,150 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,588. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 09 ’25, Company’s EVP CLO and Corp Affairs sold 1,786 for 70.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 125,020. This particular insider is now the holder of 37,311 in total.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.50% and is forecasted to reach 6.34 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.84% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (NYSE: FIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.53. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $207.56, and its Beta score is 0.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.26. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.04.

In the same vein, FIS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.32, a figure that is expected to reach 1.69 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS)

[Fidelity National Information Services, Inc, FIS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.79% While, its Average True Range was 48.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.32%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 30.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.36 that was lower than 1.51 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.