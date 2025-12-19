Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) went down -0.99% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE: GFI) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -0.99% at $44.17, before settling in for the price of $44.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GFI posted a 52-week range of $12.98-$47.18.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 48.06% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 48.06%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 137.83%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $895.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $895.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $39.53 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $41.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $30.48.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Gold Industry. Gold Fields Ltd ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.00%, in contrast to 17.44% institutional ownership.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Gold Fields Ltd ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 137.83% and is forecasted to reach 4.95 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 49.17% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 48.06% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE: GFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.89. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.18, and its Beta score is 0.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.02. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.28.

In the same vein, GFI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.09, a figure that is expected to reach 1.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE: GFI), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.21 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.49 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.86% While, its Average True Range was 59.05.

Raw Stochastic average of Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.95%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 70.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.79 that was higher than 1.48 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.