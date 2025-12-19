Athira Pharma Inc (ATHA) EPS is poised to hit -0.58 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on Thursday, Athira Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATHA) got off with the flyer as it spiked 62.52% to $6.72, before settling in for the price of $4.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATHA posted a 52-week range of $2.20-$6.08.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -72.27%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -72.27%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 75.23%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $26.51 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.60.

Athira Pharma Inc (ATHA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Athira Pharma Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.01%, in contrast to 43.72% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 01 ’25, this organization’s CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER sold 8,526 shares at the rate of 0.29, making the entire transaction reach 2,502 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 168,901. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 01 ’25, Company’s President and CEO sold 25,123 for 0.29, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,374. This particular insider is now the holder of 325,802 in total.

Athira Pharma Inc (ATHA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Athira Pharma Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 75.23% and is forecasted to reach -4.87 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 74.87% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -72.27% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Athira Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATHA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Athira Pharma Inc (ATHA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.70.

In the same vein, ATHA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -9.66, a figure that is expected to reach -0.58 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -4.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Athira Pharma Inc (ATHA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Athira Pharma Inc, ATHA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 12.11 million was better the volume of 0.28 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.95% While, its Average True Range was 89.14.

Raw Stochastic average of Athira Pharma Inc (ATHA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.99%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 64.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.37 that was higher than 0.29 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.