CVS Health Corp (CVS) EPS is poised to hit 1.00 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) flaunted slowness of -0.12% at $77.79, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $77.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CVS posted a 52-week range of $43.56-$85.15.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was -6.37%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -6.37%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.89%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.27 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.27 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $98.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $79.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $70.32.

CVS Health Corp (CVS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the CVS Health Corp industry. CVS Health Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.15%, in contrast to 89.02% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 20 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 7,500 shares at the rate of 71.02, making the entire transaction reach 532,650 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 22,156.

CVS Health Corp (CVS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.89% and is forecasted to reach 7.17 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.76% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -6.37% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CVS Health Corp (CVS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.63. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $203.27, and its Beta score is 0.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.25. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.69.

In the same vein, CVS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.38, a figure that is expected to reach 1.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [CVS Health Corp, CVS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 9.03 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.08% While, its Average True Range was 46.68.

Raw Stochastic average of CVS Health Corp (CVS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.52%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 52.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.98 that was higher than 1.77 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.