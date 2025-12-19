American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $109.91: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, American Electric Power Company Inc (NASDAQ: AEP) set off with pace as it heaved 0.76% to $115.58, before settling in for the price of $114.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEP posted a 52-week range of $89.91-$124.80.

The Utilities Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.56%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.56%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $535.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $532.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $61.73 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $118.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $109.91.

American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry. American Electric Power Company Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.29%, in contrast to 83.42% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 12 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 115.07, making the entire transaction reach 575,350 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 25,898.

American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Company Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.20% and is forecasted to reach 6.31 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.55% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.56% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Electric Power Company Inc (NASDAQ: AEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.53. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.91, and its Beta score is 0.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.88.

In the same vein, AEP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.83, a figure that is expected to reach 1.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP)

Going through the that latest performance of [American Electric Power Company Inc, AEP]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.4 million was inferior to the volume of 3.52 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.44% While, its Average True Range was 41.55.

Raw Stochastic average of American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.73%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 19.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.85 that was higher than 1.73 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.