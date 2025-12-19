Tapestry Inc (TPR) EPS growth this year is 9.90%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 2.63% to $125.4, before settling in for the price of $122.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TPR posted a 52-week range of $58.39-$125.73.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $205.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $203.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $25.66 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $111.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $94.91.

Tapestry Inc (TPR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Luxury Goods industry. Tapestry Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.52%, in contrast to 98.35% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 04 ’25, this organization’s Chief People Officer sold 583 shares at the rate of 115.17, making the entire transaction reach 67,144 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 19,285.

Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tapestry Inc (TPR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.93. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $112.23, and its Beta score is 1.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.56. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.76.

In the same vein, TPR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.12, a figure that is expected to reach 2.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tapestry Inc (TPR)

[Tapestry Inc, TPR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.28% While, its Average True Range was 76.55.

Raw Stochastic average of Tapestry Inc (TPR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.87%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 89.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.67 that was higher than 3.30 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.