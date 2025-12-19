Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) went up 1.33% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE: GNW) set off with pace as it heaved 1.33% to $9.16, before settling in for the price of $9.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GNW posted a 52-week range of $5.99-$9.15.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was -5.65%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.65%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $402.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $390.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.66 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.84.

Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Insurance – Life industry. Genworth Financial Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.15%, in contrast to 86.03% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 02 ’25, this organization’s President and CEO; Director sold 40,000 shares at the rate of 8.64, making the entire transaction reach 345,600 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,107,444.

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE: GNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genworth Financial Inc (GNW). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.34, and its Beta score is 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.52. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.76.

In the same vein, GNW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.53, a figure that is expected to reach 0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Genworth Financial Inc (GNW)

Going through the that latest performance of [Genworth Financial Inc, GNW]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.25 million was inferior to the volume of 5.57 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.37% While, its Average True Range was 77.07.

Raw Stochastic average of Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.68%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 89.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.16 that was lower than 0.19 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.