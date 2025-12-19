Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) EPS is poised to hit 0.79 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.37% to $13.31, before settling in for the price of $13.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PRGO posted a 52-week range of $12.17-$30.93.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $137.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $136.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.83 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.23.

Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Perrigo Company plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.55%, in contrast to 107.69% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 12 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 7,500 shares at the rate of 14.18, making the entire transaction reach 106,350 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 17,375. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 08 ’25, Company’s EVP and CSO bought 1,255 for 22.41, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 28,125. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,255 in total.

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Perrigo Company plc (PRGO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.75.

In the same vein, PRGO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.38, a figure that is expected to reach 0.79 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Perrigo Company plc (PRGO)

[Perrigo Company plc, PRGO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.06% While, its Average True Range was 45.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.10%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 41.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.46 that was lower than 0.60 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.