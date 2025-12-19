Global Payments, Inc (GPN) went down -0.12% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Global Payments, Inc (NYSE: GPN) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.12% to $82.12, before settling in for the price of $82.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GPN posted a 52-week range of $65.93-$116.16.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 23.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.63%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $236.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $234.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $79.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $82.77.

Global Payments, Inc (GPN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Global Payments, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.97%, in contrast to 95.09% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 11 ’25, this organization’s EVP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 2,016 shares at the rate of 81.41, making the entire transaction reach 164,123 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,438. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 11 ’25, Company’s Director bought 10,392 for 81.42, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 846,117. This particular insider is now the holder of 59,303 in total.

Global Payments, Inc (GPN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Global Payments, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.63% and is forecasted to reach 13.71 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.42% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Global Payments, Inc (NYSE: GPN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Global Payments, Inc (GPN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.85. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.52, and its Beta score is 0.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.19. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.00.

In the same vein, GPN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.13, a figure that is expected to reach 3.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 13.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Global Payments, Inc (GPN)

[Global Payments, Inc, GPN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.14% While, its Average True Range was 68.22.

Raw Stochastic average of Global Payments, Inc (GPN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.83%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 85.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.04 that was lower than 2.19 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.