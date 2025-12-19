Progressive Corp (PGR) last month volatility was 2.00%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.06% to $224.86, before settling in for the price of $227.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PGR posted a 52-week range of $199.90-$292.99.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 16.48%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.48%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 28.15%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $586.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $584.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $131.86 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $223.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $252.07.

Progressive Corp (PGR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty industry. Progressive Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.27%, in contrast to 87.85% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 28 ’25, this organization’s VP and Chief Financial Officer sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 228.48, making the entire transaction reach 1,142,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 223,024.

Progressive Corp (PGR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

Progressive Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 28.15% and is forecasted to reach 16.21 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.94% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.48% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Progressive Corp (PGR). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.32, and its Beta score is 0.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.55. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.73.

In the same vein, PGR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 18.25, a figure that is expected to reach 4.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 16.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Progressive Corp (PGR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Progressive Corp, PGR]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.69 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.26 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.94% While, its Average True Range was 44.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Progressive Corp (PGR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.36%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 32.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.66 that was higher than 4.30 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.