GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) latest performance of -1.44% is not what was on cards

GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.44% to $2.74, before settling in for the price of $2.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GDRX posted a 52-week range of $2.61-$5.81.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was -17.73%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -17.73%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $98.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $86.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $930.04 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.11.

GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Health Information Services industry. GoodRx Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 74.41%, in contrast to 15.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 15 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 23,771 shares at the rate of 4.00, making the entire transaction reach 95,103 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.44 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.86% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -17.73% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.11. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $31.90, and its Beta score is 1.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.16. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.24.

In the same vein, GDRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.09, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)

[GoodRx Holdings Inc, GDRX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.85% While, its Average True Range was 43.06.

Raw Stochastic average of GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.06%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 35.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.10 that was lower than 0.21 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.