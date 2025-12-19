The key reasons why Oneok Inc (OKE) is -35.43% away from 52-week high?

Oneok Inc (NYSE: OKE) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -1.86% at $71.69, before settling in for the price of $73.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OKE posted a 52-week range of $64.02-$111.02.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 10.96%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.96%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $629.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $628.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $45.11 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $70.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $78.82.

Oneok Inc (OKE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. Oneok Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.19%, in contrast to 74.46% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 03 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 2,500 shares at the rate of 66.00, making the entire transaction reach 165,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 21,200.

Oneok Inc (OKE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

Oneok Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.80% and is forecasted to reach 5.92 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.23% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.96% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Oneok Inc (NYSE: OKE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Oneok Inc (OKE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.75. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.19, and its Beta score is 0.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.46.

In the same vein, OKE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.44, a figure that is expected to reach 1.54 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.92 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Oneok Inc (OKE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Oneok Inc (NYSE: OKE), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.37 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.97 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.87% While, its Average True Range was 43.43.

Raw Stochastic average of Oneok Inc (OKE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.77%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 16.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.52 that was lower than 1.57 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.