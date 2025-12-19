Hologic, Inc (HOLX) last month performance of 1.12% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

As on Thursday, Hologic, Inc (NASDAQ: HOLX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.01% to $74.94, before settling in for the price of $74.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HOLX posted a 52-week range of $51.90-$75.34.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -10.02% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -10.02%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.43%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $222.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $219.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $73.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $65.79.

Hologic, Inc (HOLX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Hologic, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.59%, in contrast to 98.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 20 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 7,402 shares at the rate of 73.07, making the entire transaction reach 540,864 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 47,336.

Hologic, Inc (HOLX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.43% and is forecasted to reach 5.00 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -10.02% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Hologic, Inc (NASDAQ: HOLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hologic, Inc (HOLX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.06. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $30.18, and its Beta score is 0.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.08. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.17.

In the same vein, HOLX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.48, a figure that is expected to reach 1.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hologic, Inc (HOLX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Hologic, Inc, HOLX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.87 million was better the volume of 2.87 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.65% While, its Average True Range was 57.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Hologic, Inc (HOLX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.71%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 49.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.26 that was lower than 1.02 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.