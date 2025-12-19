Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $9.90: Right on the Precipice

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ: HTBK) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 2.05% at $12.46, before settling in for the price of $12.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HTBK posted a 52-week range of $8.09-$12.29.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -4.85%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.85%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.45%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $61.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $59.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $763.59 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.90.

Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. Heritage Commerce Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.12%, in contrast to 78.68% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 09 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 5,889 shares at the rate of 10.22, making the entire transaction reach 60,186 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 30,308.

Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Heritage Commerce Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.45% and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.99% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -4.85% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ: HTBK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.73, and its Beta score is 0.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.87. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.34.

In the same vein, HTBK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.70, a figure that is expected to reach 0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ: HTBK), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.29 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.45 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.76% While, its Average True Range was 90.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.89%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 79.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.27 that was higher than 0.24 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.