Tile Shop Hldgs Inc (TTSH) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $18,502.73: Right on the Precipice

Tile Shop Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ: TTSH) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -23.66% to $4.0, before settling in for the price of $5.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TTSH posted a 52-week range of $4.62-$7.75.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $44.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $28.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $178.86 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17,859.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18,502.73.

Tile Shop Hldgs Inc (TTSH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Home Improvement Retail industry. Tile Shop Hldgs Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 36.41%, in contrast to 58.59% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 20 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 1,060 shares at the rate of 6.26, making the entire transaction reach 6,633 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,856,805. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 20 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner bought 1,060 for 6.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,633. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,856,805 in total.

Tile Shop Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ: TTSH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tile Shop Hldgs Inc (TTSH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.53.

In the same vein, TTSH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.04.

Technical Analysis of Tile Shop Hldgs Inc (TTSH)

[Tile Shop Hldgs Inc, TTSH] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 0.00% While, its Average True Range was 3.86.

Raw Stochastic average of Tile Shop Hldgs Inc (TTSH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 172.78 that was lower than 685.76 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.