Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) EPS is poised to hit -0.30 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) set off with pace as it heaved 0.90% to $4.46, before settling in for the price of $4.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TROX posted a 52-week range of $2.86-$10.83.

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 17.16%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.16%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -1378.13%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $158.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $116.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $700.80 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.85.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Chemicals industry. Tronox Holdings plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.31%, in contrast to 71.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 12 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 20,000 shares at the rate of 3.21, making the entire transaction reach 64,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 191,513. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 07 ’25, Company’s Director bought 31,150 for 3.21, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 100,027. This particular insider is now the holder of 772,572 in total.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tronox Holdings plc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -1378.13% and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.79% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.16% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tronox Holdings plc (TROX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.25.

In the same vein, TROX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.05, a figure that is expected to reach -0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tronox Holdings plc (TROX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Tronox Holdings plc, TROX]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.07 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.44 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.05% While, its Average True Range was 60.88.

Raw Stochastic average of Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.15%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 48.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.31 that was higher than 0.29 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.