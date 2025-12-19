WisdomTree Inc (WT) went up 2.54% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

WisdomTree Inc (NYSE: WT) established initial surge of 2.54% at $12.1, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $11.8 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WT posted a 52-week range of $7.47-$14.95.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 26.46%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $140.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $121.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.70 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.33.

WisdomTree Inc (WT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the WisdomTree Inc industry. WisdomTree Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.43%, in contrast to 111.78% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 02 ’25, this organization’s Chief Information Officer sold 6,820 shares at the rate of 11.12, making the entire transaction reach 75,872 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 152,123.

WisdomTree Inc (NYSE: WT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for WisdomTree Inc (WT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.82. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.92, and its Beta score is 1.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.73. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.34.

In the same vein, WT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.64, a figure that is expected to reach 0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.93 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of WisdomTree Inc (WT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [WisdomTree Inc, WT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.4 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.70% While, its Average True Range was 71.68.

Raw Stochastic average of WisdomTree Inc (WT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.06%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 99.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.24 that was lower than 0.32 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.