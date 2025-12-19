Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) is predicted to post EPS of 0.32 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) established initial surge of 0.04% at $24.0, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $23.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HRL posted a 52-week range of $21.03-$32.16.

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -12.16%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -12.16%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.91%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $550.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $290.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.40.

Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Hormel Foods Corp industry. Hormel Foods Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 47.17%, in contrast to 44.37% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 11 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 13,400 shares at the rate of 24.00, making the entire transaction reach 321,600 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 82,088.

Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.91% and is forecasted to reach 1.58 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.97% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -12.16% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hormel Foods Corp (HRL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.62, and its Beta score is 0.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.09. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.71.

In the same vein, HRL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.87, a figure that is expected to reach 0.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Hormel Foods Corp, HRL]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 3.77 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.11% While, its Average True Range was 60.80.

Raw Stochastic average of Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.72%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 47.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.52 that was higher than 0.46 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.