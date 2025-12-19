Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) EPS growth this year is 45.07%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on Thursday, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE: CX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.03% to $11.56, before settling in for the price of $11.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CX posted a 52-week range of $4.89-$11.85.

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 60.45% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 60.45%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 45.07%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.51 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.51 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.08.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Building Materials industry. Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.00%, in contrast to 36.46% institutional ownership.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 45.07% and is forecasted to reach 0.79 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.74% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 60.45% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE: CX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.67. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.47, and its Beta score is 1.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.11. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.73.

In the same vein, CX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.93, a figure that is expected to reach 0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR, CX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.6 million was lower the volume of 11.65 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.90% While, its Average True Range was 66.14.

Raw Stochastic average of Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.99%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 76.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.29 that was higher than 0.25 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.