Rollins, Inc (ROL) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $56.65: Right on the Precipice

Rollins, Inc (NYSE: ROL) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -0.08% at $60.19, before settling in for the price of $60.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ROL posted a 52-week range of $45.34-$61.84.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 18.39%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.39%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.15%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $484.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $315.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $58.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $56.65.

Rollins, Inc (ROL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Personal Services Industry. Rollins, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 34.90%, in contrast to 54.94% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 12 ’25, this organization’s Chief Admin. Officer sold 2,396 shares at the rate of 59.73, making the entire transaction reach 143,113 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 31,627. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 14 ’25, Company’s Chief Admin. Officer sold 2,395 for 57.77, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 138,359. This particular insider is now the holder of 34,732 in total.

Rollins, Inc (ROL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rollins, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.15% and is forecasted to reach 1.26 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.93% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.39% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Rollins, Inc (NYSE: ROL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rollins, Inc (ROL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $56.53, and its Beta score is 0.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.93. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 43.22.

In the same vein, ROL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.06, a figure that is expected to reach 0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rollins, Inc (ROL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Rollins, Inc (NYSE: ROL), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.69 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.0 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.81% While, its Average True Range was 53.37.

Raw Stochastic average of Rollins, Inc (ROL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.63%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 64.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.15 that was higher than 1.01 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.