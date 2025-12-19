Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) latest performance of 1.17% is not what was on cards

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) established initial surge of 1.17% at $117.74, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $116.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JCI posted a 52-week range of $68.03-$123.78.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 43.14%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 43.14%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.08%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $611.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $609.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $71.12 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $114.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $101.92.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Johnson Controls International plc industry. Johnson Controls International plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.32%, in contrast to 96.72% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 10 ’25, this organization’s Exec VP & General Counsel sold 21,595 shares at the rate of 116.00, making the entire transaction reach 2,505,020 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 19,512.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.08% and is forecasted to reach 5.33 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.12% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 43.14% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Johnson Controls International plc (JCI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.73. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.12, and its Beta score is 1.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.01. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 73.70.

In the same vein, JCI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.09, a figure that is expected to reach 0.83 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Johnson Controls International plc (JCI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Johnson Controls International plc, JCI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 4.67 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.37% While, its Average True Range was 56.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.15%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 67.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.46 that was higher than 2.40 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.