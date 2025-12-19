Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) recent quarterly performance of -11.88% is not showing the real picture

As on Thursday, Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE: EQH) started slowly as it slid -0.77% to $47.79, before settling in for the price of $48.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EQH posted a 52-week range of $41.39-$56.61.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.58%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $289.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $284.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $46.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $50.80.

Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Asset Management industry. Equitable Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 101.52% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 15 ’25, Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 6,790 for 48.35, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 328,322. This particular insider is now the holder of 61,813 in total.

Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE: EQH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH). Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.05. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.90.

In the same vein, EQH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.77, a figure that is expected to reach 1.77 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.92 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Equitable Holdings Inc, EQH], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.31 million was lower the volume of 2.83 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.21% While, its Average True Range was 57.51.

Raw Stochastic average of Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.25%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 70.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.07 that was lower than 1.26 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.