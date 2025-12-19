Envista Holdings Corp (NVST) is 9.74% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Envista Holdings Corp (NYSE: NVST) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 1.83% at $22.25, before settling in for the price of $21.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NVST posted a 52-week range of $14.22-$22.68.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 56.17%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $165.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $160.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.59 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.20.

Envista Holdings Corp (NVST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. Envista Holdings Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.27%, in contrast to 113.72% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 25 ’25, this organization’s SVP, Strategy & Bus. Dev. sold 15,000 shares at the rate of 21.60, making the entire transaction reach 324,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 32,382.

Envista Holdings Corp (NYSE: NVST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Envista Holdings Corp (NVST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.02. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $266.15, and its Beta score is 0.98. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.37. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.69.

In the same vein, NVST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Envista Holdings Corp (NVST)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Envista Holdings Corp (NYSE: NVST), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.69 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.39 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.47% While, its Average True Range was 70.81.

Raw Stochastic average of Envista Holdings Corp (NVST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.80%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 91.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.61 that was higher than 0.59 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.