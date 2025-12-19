No matter how cynical the overall market is Datadog Inc (DDOG) performance over the last week is recorded -7.75%

Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 1.16% to $138.29, before settling in for the price of $136.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DDOG posted a 52-week range of $81.63-$201.69.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.97%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $325.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $318.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $47.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $161.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $132.80.

Datadog Inc (DDOG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. Datadog Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.27%, in contrast to 82.29% institutional ownership.

Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Datadog Inc (DDOG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.61. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $468.46, and its Beta score is 1.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.93. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 51.01.

In the same vein, DDOG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.30, a figure that is expected to reach 0.55 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Datadog Inc (DDOG)

[Datadog Inc, DDOG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.17% While, its Average True Range was 21.67.

Raw Stochastic average of Datadog Inc (DDOG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.94 that was lower than 5.18 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.