KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) average volume reaches $4.76M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE: KKR) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.14% to $131.97, before settling in for the price of $132.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KKR posted a 52-week range of $86.15-$170.40.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was -1.51%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.51%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.08%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $890.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $685.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $117.79 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $123.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $126.71.

KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Asset Management industry. KKR & Co. Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.07%, in contrast to 61.77% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 22 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 14,745,000 shares at the rate of 28.78, making the entire transaction reach 424,390,590 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 62,351,337. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 07 ’25, Company’s Co-Executive Chairman sold 809,906 for 144.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 116,828,940. This particular insider is now the holder of 81,361,978 in total.

KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.08% and is forecasted to reach 6.77 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 19.87% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.51% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE: KKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for KKR & Co. Inc (KKR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.84. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $56.22, and its Beta score is 1.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.65. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.17.

In the same vein, KKR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.35, a figure that is expected to reach 1.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.77 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of KKR & Co. Inc (KKR)

[KKR & Co. Inc, KKR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.82% While, its Average True Range was 53.80.

Raw Stochastic average of KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.12%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 50.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.27 that was higher than 4.06 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.