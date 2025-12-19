Grindr Inc (GRND) last month volatility was 3.46%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Grindr Inc (NYSE: GRND) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 0.74% at $13.69, before settling in for the price of $13.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GRND posted a 52-week range of $11.73-$25.13.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -5.36%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.36%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 166.55%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $184.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $31.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.74.

Grindr Inc (GRND) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Grindr Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 83.03%, in contrast to 19.27% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 05 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 50,000 shares at the rate of 13.51, making the entire transaction reach 675,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,113,283.

Grindr Inc (NYSE: GRND) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Grindr Inc (GRND). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.10. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.04.

In the same vein, GRND’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.37, a figure that is expected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Grindr Inc (GRND)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Grindr Inc (NYSE: GRND), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.34 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.97 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.49% While, its Average True Range was 55.54.

Raw Stochastic average of Grindr Inc (GRND) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.16%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 76.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.42 that was lower than 0.61 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.