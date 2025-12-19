LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST) went up 0.43% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

As on Thursday, LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: LFST) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.43% to $6.94, before settling in for the price of $6.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LFST posted a 52-week range of $3.74-$8.30.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 0.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 97.66%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $389.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $159.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.69 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.70.

LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. LifeStance Health Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 58.88%, in contrast to 40.27% institutional ownership.

LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: LFST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.97. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.51.

In the same vein, LFST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.02, a figure that is expected to reach -0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [LifeStance Health Group Inc, LFST], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.08 million was better the volume of 2.01 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.78% While, its Average True Range was 74.96.

Raw Stochastic average of LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.82%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 86.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.21 that was lower than 0.22 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.