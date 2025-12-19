Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 7.29 million

As on Thursday, Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE: LYG) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.58% to $5.18, before settling in for the price of $5.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LYG posted a 52-week range of $2.56-$5.22.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.58%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.58%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 24.64%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $14.80 billion, simultaneously with a float of $14.69 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $76.16 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.31.

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.00%, in contrast to 3.61% institutional ownership.

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 24.64% and is forecasted to reach 0.53 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 24.87% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.58% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE: LYG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG). Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.70.

Technical Analysis of Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR, LYG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 7.11 million was lower the volume of 17.54 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.83% While, its Average True Range was 63.09.

Raw Stochastic average of Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.58%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 84.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.07 that was higher than 0.07 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.