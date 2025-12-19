SLM Corp (SLM) last month performance of 0.48% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

SLM Corp (NASDAQ: SLM) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 0.37% at $26.98, before settling in for the price of $26.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLM posted a 52-week range of $23.81-$34.97.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 15.53% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.53%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.19%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $203.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $199.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $29.79.

SLM Corp (SLM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Credit Services Industry. SLM Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.52%, in contrast to 110.53% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 29 ’25, this organization’s EVP, Chief Operational Officer sold 55,000 shares at the rate of 32.21, making the entire transaction reach 1,771,401 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 119,253.

SLM Corp (SLM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

SLM Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.19% and is forecasted to reach 3.05 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.66% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.53% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

SLM Corp (NASDAQ: SLM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SLM Corp (SLM). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.51, and its Beta score is 1.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.77.

In the same vein, SLM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.84, a figure that is expected to reach 0.93 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SLM Corp (SLM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of SLM Corp (NASDAQ: SLM), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.07 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.76 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.79% While, its Average True Range was 40.86.

Raw Stochastic average of SLM Corp (SLM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.44%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 34.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.89 that was higher than 0.84 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.