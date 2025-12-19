The key reasons why Certara Inc (CERT) is -43.40% away from 52-week high?

Certara Inc (NASDAQ: CERT) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 0.23% to $8.88, before settling in for the price of $8.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CERT posted a 52-week range of $8.02-$15.69.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -5.78%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.78%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.31%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $159.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $111.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.07.

Certara Inc (CERT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Health Information Services industry. Certara Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 30.09%, in contrast to 85.22% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 11 ’25, this organization’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER bought 24,096 shares at the rate of 8.30, making the entire transaction reach 200,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,360,769. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 09 ’25, Company’s PRESIDENT, CHIEF COMMERCAL OFF sold 51,224 for 10.92, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 559,366. This particular insider is now the holder of 73,979 in total.

Certara Inc (CERT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Certara Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.31% and is forecasted to reach 0.55 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.19% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -5.78% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Certara Inc (NASDAQ: CERT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Certara Inc (CERT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.09. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $131.75, and its Beta score is 1.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.40. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.20.

In the same vein, CERT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.07, a figure that is expected to reach 0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Certara Inc (CERT)

[Certara Inc, CERT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.03% While, its Average True Range was 46.01.

Raw Stochastic average of Certara Inc (CERT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.60%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 35.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.40 that was lower than 0.49 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.