News Corp (NWSA) latest performance of 0.77% is not what was on cards

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, News Corp (NASDAQ: NWSA) set off with pace as it heaved 0.77% to $26.23, before settling in for the price of $26.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NWSA posted a 52-week range of $23.38-$31.61.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.96%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $376.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $374.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.79.

News Corp (NWSA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Entertainment industry. News Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 33.34%, in contrast to 70.87% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 10 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 38,335,059 shares at the rate of 33.25, making the entire transaction reach 1,274,725,356 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 15 ’25, Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 10,582 for 29.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 316,825. This particular insider is now the holder of 21,722 in total.

News Corp (NASDAQ: NWSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for News Corp (NWSA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.63. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $32.67, and its Beta score is 0.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.80. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.19.

In the same vein, NWSA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.80, a figure that is expected to reach 0.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of News Corp (NWSA)

Going through the that latest performance of [News Corp, NWSA]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.34 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.53 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.66% While, its Average True Range was 59.21.

Raw Stochastic average of News Corp (NWSA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.23%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 77.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.44 that was lower than 0.59 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.