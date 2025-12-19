Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (ASM) recent quarterly performance of 33.33% is not showing the real picture

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (AMEX: ASM) established initial surge of 1.14% at $6.2, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $6.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASM posted a 52-week range of $0.85-$6.66.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 195.83%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $154.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $147.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $972.47 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.74.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (ASM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd industry. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.75%, in contrast to 31.91% institutional ownership.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (AMEX: ASM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (ASM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.34. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $42.67, and its Beta score is 1.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.40. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 108.66.

In the same vein, ASM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.15, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (ASM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd, ASM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 4.35 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.16% While, its Average True Range was 71.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (ASM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.96%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 82.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.34 that was higher than 0.30 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.