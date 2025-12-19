Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) is -2.32% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on Thursday, Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE: MPW) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.60% to $5.08, before settling in for the price of $5.0 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MPW posted a 52-week range of $3.51-$6.34.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 88.28%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $601.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $496.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.94.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry. Medical Properties Trust Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.48%, in contrast to 56.14% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 15 ’25, this organization’s SVP of Operations sold 2,000 shares at the rate of 5.00, making the entire transaction reach 10,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 395,182. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 19 ’25, Company’s Director sold 59,000 for 5.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 296,180. This particular insider is now the holder of 157,100 in total.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE: MPW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.22. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.41.

In the same vein, MPW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Medical Properties Trust Inc, MPW], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 7.35 million was lower the volume of 9.7 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.61% While, its Average True Range was 39.91.

Raw Stochastic average of Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.43%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.15 that was lower than 0.16 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.