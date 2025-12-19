No matter how cynical the overall market is Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) performance over the last week is recorded -1.05%

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE: AEM) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 0.66% at $168.61, before settling in for the price of $167.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEM posted a 52-week range of $76.91-$187.50.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 13.68%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.68%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 91.65%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $502.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $501.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $84.65 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $166.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $136.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Gold Industry. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.07%, in contrast to 65.75% institutional ownership.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 91.65% and is forecasted to reach 10.88 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 36.31% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.68% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE: AEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.31. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.63, and its Beta score is 0.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.01. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.18.

In the same vein, AEM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.85, a figure that is expected to reach 2.60 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.88 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE: AEM), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.61 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.9 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.17% While, its Average True Range was 52.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.86%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 53.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 5.31 that was higher than 4.72 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.