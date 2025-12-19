MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.70M

As on Thursday, MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE: MDU) started slowly as it slid -1.13% to $19.17, before settling in for the price of $19.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MDU posted a 52-week range of $15.04-$21.49.

It was noted that the giant of the Utilities sector posted annual sales growth of -4.05% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.05%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.11%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $204.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $197.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.92 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.58.

MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Gas industry. MDU Resources Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.42%, in contrast to 82.55% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 08 ’25, this organization’s CFO bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 16.07, making the entire transaction reach 80,375 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 344,548. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 19 ’25, Company’s CFO bought 5,000 for 16.27, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 81,375. This particular insider is now the holder of 339,548 in total.

MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.11% and is forecasted to reach 1.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.56% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -4.05% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE: MDU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.69. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.23, and its Beta score is 0.83. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.09.

In the same vein, MDU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.83, a figure that is expected to reach 0.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [MDU Resources Group Inc, MDU], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.38 million was better the volume of 1.95 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.38% While, its Average True Range was 28.45.

Raw Stochastic average of MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.51%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.33 that was lower than 0.35 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.