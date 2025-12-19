No matter how cynical the overall market is Biohaven Ltd (BHVN) performance over the last week is recorded -2.71%

Biohaven Ltd (NYSE: BHVN) established initial surge of 2.39% at $11.13, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $10.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BHVN posted a 52-week range of $7.48-$44.28.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -49.78%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -49.78%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 28.75%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $129.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $111.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.29.

Biohaven Ltd (BHVN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Biohaven Ltd industry. Biohaven Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.30%, in contrast to 67.17% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 17 ’25, this organization’s VP, Chief Accounting Officer bought 17,000 shares at the rate of 8.52, making the entire transaction reach 144,770 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,000. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 13 ’25, Company’s Director bought 400,000 for 7.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,000,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,020,071 in total.

Biohaven Ltd (BHVN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 28.75% and is forecasted to reach -3.13 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 37.82% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -49.78% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Biohaven Ltd (NYSE: BHVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Biohaven Ltd (BHVN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.86.

In the same vein, BHVN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -7.60, a figure that is expected to reach -1.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Biohaven Ltd (BHVN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Biohaven Ltd, BHVN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.29 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.93% While, its Average True Range was 59.68.

Raw Stochastic average of Biohaven Ltd (BHVN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.93%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 80.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.75 that was lower than 0.95 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.