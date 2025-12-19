Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) volume hits 5.72 million: A New Opening for Investors

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 1.07% to $94.71, before settling in for the price of $93.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NDAQ posted a 52-week range of $64.84-$97.63.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 4.53%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.53%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.36%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $572.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $450.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $54.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $88.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $86.01.

Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Financial Data & Stock Exchanges industry. Nasdaq Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.02%, in contrast to 75.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01 ’25, this organization’s EVP, CPO sold 4,633 shares at the rate of 90.57, making the entire transaction reach 419,611 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 57,670. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 01 ’25, Company’s EVP, CSO sold 2,105 for 90.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 190,650. This particular insider is now the holder of 82,869 in total.

Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.36% and is forecasted to reach 3.81 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.61% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.53% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.99. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $33.77, and its Beta score is 1.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.62. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 25.78.

In the same vein, NDAQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.80, a figure that is expected to reach 0.91 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.81 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)

[Nasdaq Inc, NDAQ] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.12% While, its Average True Range was 75.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.31%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 85.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.57 that was higher than 1.49 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.