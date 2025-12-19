Society Pass Inc (SOPA) 20 Days SMA touch -7.35%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ: SOPA) set off with pace as it heaved 16.19% to $1.22, before settling in for the price of $1.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SOPA posted a 52-week range of $0.64-$6.75.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 58.26%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.41 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.9603, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4257.

Society Pass Inc (SOPA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry. Society Pass Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.71%, in contrast to 2.47% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 03 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 12,000 shares at the rate of 2.41, making the entire transaction reach 28,920 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,262. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 03 ’25, Company’s Director sold 10,714 for 2.74, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 29,356. This particular insider is now the holder of 262 in total.

Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ: SOPA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Society Pass Inc (SOPA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.89.

In the same vein, SOPA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.30, a figure that is expected to reach -0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Society Pass Inc (SOPA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Society Pass Inc, SOPA]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.73 million was inferior to the volume of 2.05 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.00% While, its Average True Range was 41.97.

Raw Stochastic average of Society Pass Inc (SOPA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.44%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 27.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1513 that was lower than 0.2346 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.