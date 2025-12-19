No matter how cynical the overall market is Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) performance over the last week is recorded 0.60%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKBA) set off with pace as it heaved 3.73% to $1.67, before settling in for the price of $1.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AKBA posted a 52-week range of $1.45-$4.08.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 32.58%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.58%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 112.73%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $265.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $256.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $443.16 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.0772, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.7061.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Akebia Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.25%, in contrast to 47.42% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 30 ’25, this organization’s SVP, CFO, CBO & Treasurer sold 41,314 shares at the rate of 3.67, making the entire transaction reach 151,622 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 503,586.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKBA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.97. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.78.

In the same vein, AKBA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Akebia Therapeutics Inc, AKBA]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.49 million was inferior to the volume of 4.13 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.26% While, its Average True Range was 53.46.

Raw Stochastic average of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.51%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 80.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0836 that was lower than 0.1319 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.