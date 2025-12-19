RTX Corp (RTX) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $4.73M

RTX Corp (NYSE: RTX) established initial surge of 0.62% at $178.29, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $177.2 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RTX posted a 52-week range of $112.27-$182.28.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -11.13% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -11.13%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.38%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.34 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.34 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $239.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $172.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $151.03.

RTX Corp (RTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the RTX Corp industry. RTX Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.07%, in contrast to 80.89% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 27 ’25, this organization’s Chairman, President and CEO sold 4,813 shares at the rate of 178.32, making the entire transaction reach 858,278 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 81,508. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 24 ’25, Company’s EVP, Chief Financial Officer sold 4,849 for 180.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 873,528. This particular insider is now the holder of 59,556 in total.

RTX Corp (RTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

RTX Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.38% and is forecasted to reach 6.78 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.86% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -11.13% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

RTX Corp (NYSE: RTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RTX Corp (RTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.81. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $36.61, and its Beta score is 0.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.78. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 45.65.

In the same vein, RTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.87, a figure that is expected to reach 1.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RTX Corp (RTX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [RTX Corp, RTX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 5.03 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.12% While, its Average True Range was 58.66.

Raw Stochastic average of RTX Corp (RTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.40%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 74.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.58 that was higher than 2.94 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.