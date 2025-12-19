No matter how cynical the overall market is Visa Inc (V) performance over the last week is recorded 0.11%

As on Thursday, Visa Inc (NYSE: V) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.46% to $346.01, before settling in for the price of $344.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, V posted a 52-week range of $299.00-$375.51.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 16.47%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.47%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.54%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.69 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.68 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $661.65 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $337.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $344.29.

Visa Inc (V) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. Visa Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.03%, in contrast to 80.03% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 11 ’25, this organization’s GENERAL COUNSEL sold 2,027 shares at the rate of 345.00, making the entire transaction reach 699,315 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 18,404. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 11 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 10,485 for 340.07, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,565,636. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,401 in total.

Visa Inc (V) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.54% and is forecasted to reach 14.46 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.47% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Visa Inc (NYSE: V) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Visa Inc (V). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.08. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $34.25, and its Beta score is 0.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 16.54. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 30.66.

In the same vein, V’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 10.10, a figure that is expected to reach 3.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 14.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Visa Inc (V)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Visa Inc, V], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 7.06 million was better the volume of 6.43 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.55% While, its Average True Range was 66.92.

Raw Stochastic average of Visa Inc (V) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.53%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 85.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 5.56 that was lower than 5.72 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.