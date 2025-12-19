DoorDash Inc (DASH) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $5.01M

DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ: DASH) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 4.36% at $230.94, before settling in for the price of $221.3 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DASH posted a 52-week range of $155.40-$285.50.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 678.51%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $406.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $349.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $99.53 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $230.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $225.08.

DoorDash Inc (DASH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. DoorDash Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 18.82%, in contrast to 75.07% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 09 ’25, this organization’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER sold 16,667 shares at the rate of 230.00, making the entire transaction reach 3,833,410 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,500. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 09 ’25, Company’s Director sold 1,250 for 224.99, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 281,238. This particular insider is now the holder of 34,752 in total.

DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ: DASH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DoorDash Inc (DASH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.03. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $117.16, and its Beta score is 1.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.88. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 49.97.

In the same vein, DASH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.97, a figure that is expected to reach 0.59 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DoorDash Inc (DASH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ: DASH), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.04 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.65 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.35% While, its Average True Range was 62.09.

Raw Stochastic average of DoorDash Inc (DASH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.26%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 92.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 8.75 that was higher than 8.22 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.