Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.93

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE: MODG) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 1.80% to $11.89, before settling in for the price of $11.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MODG posted a 52-week range of $5.42-$12.99.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -179.39%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $183.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $129.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.19 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.58.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Leisure industry. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 29.48%, in contrast to 67.05% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 12 ’25, Company’s CEO, Topgolf sold 106,734 for 8.64, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 921,837. This particular insider is now the holder of 105,823 in total.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE: MODG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.54. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 63.37.

In the same vein, MODG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -8.19, a figure that is expected to reach -0.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG)

[Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp, MODG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.46% While, its Average True Range was 59.56.

Raw Stochastic average of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.88%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 50.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.45 that was lower than 0.48 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.