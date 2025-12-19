ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.53

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 1.89% at $54.34, before settling in for the price of $53.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ON posted a 52-week range of $31.04-$69.27.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 48.17%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 48.17%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -41.39%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $405.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $400.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $21.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $50.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $48.45.

ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. ON Semiconductor Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.56%, in contrast to 107.98% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 04 ’25, this organization’s Group President, PSG sold 21,000 shares at the rate of 55.72, making the entire transaction reach 1,170,059 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 232,843. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 03 ’25, Company’s Exec VP & CFO sold 20,000 for 55.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,100,972. This particular insider is now the holder of 379,448 in total.

ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -41.39% and is forecasted to reach 2.90 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.01% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 48.17% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ON Semiconductor Corp (ON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.54. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $70.91, and its Beta score is 1.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.53. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.98.

In the same vein, ON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.77, a figure that is expected to reach 0.62 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON), its last 5-days Average volume was 9.1 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 9.49 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.70% While, its Average True Range was 55.65.

Raw Stochastic average of ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.30%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 62.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.08 that was higher than 2.02 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.