Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Reddit Inc (RDDT) last week performance was -0.94%

As on Thursday, Reddit Inc (NYSE: RDDT) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.76% to $231.34, before settling in for the price of $227.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RDDT posted a 52-week range of $79.75-$282.95.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -65.02%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -65.02%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 169.75%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $136.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $133.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $43.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $207.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $169.34.

Reddit Inc (RDDT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Reddit Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 29.68%, in contrast to 65.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 16 ’25, this organization’s Chief Legal Officer sold 55,005 shares at the rate of 221.21, making the entire transaction reach 12,167,589 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 62,608. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 18 ’25, Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 18,750 for 240.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,500,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 62,608 in total.

Reddit Inc (RDDT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

Reddit Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 169.75% and is forecasted to reach 3.85 in the upcoming year.

Reddit Inc (NYSE: RDDT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Reddit Inc (RDDT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.13. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $127.42, and its Beta score is 2.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 23.02. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 86.01.

In the same vein, RDDT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.82, a figure that is expected to reach 0.93 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Reddit Inc (RDDT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Reddit Inc, RDDT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.29 million was lower the volume of 7.05 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.90% While, its Average True Range was 59.95.

Raw Stochastic average of Reddit Inc (RDDT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 57.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 11.18 that was lower than 12.17 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.