Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Blackstone Inc (BX) last week performance was -0.25%

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 0.35% at $153.73, before settling in for the price of $153.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BX posted a 52-week range of $115.66-$190.09.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.62%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.62%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $747.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $731.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $187.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $149.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $152.86.

Blackstone Inc (BX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Asset Management Industry. Blackstone Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 40.06%, in contrast to 42.84% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 16 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 8,402,178 shares at the rate of 45.00, making the entire transaction reach 378,098,010 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 178,571. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 04 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,596,142 for 10.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 15,961,420. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,161 in total.

Blackstone Inc (BX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.90% and is forecasted to reach 6.42 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 19.29% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.62% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Blackstone Inc (BX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.75. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $44.09, and its Beta score is 1.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.39. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 91.30.

In the same vein, BX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.49, a figure that is expected to reach 1.53 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Blackstone Inc (BX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.18 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 4.16 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.22% While, its Average True Range was 61.37.

Raw Stochastic average of Blackstone Inc (BX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.47%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 71.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.03 that was lower than 4.21 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.