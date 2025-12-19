QXO Inc (QXO) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.39

QXO Inc (NYSE: QXO) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 5.24% to $21.88, before settling in for the price of $20.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QXO posted a 52-week range of $11.85-$24.69.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 55.18%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 55.18%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 380.13%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $674.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $625.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.76 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.19.

QXO Inc (QXO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Industrial Distribution industry. QXO Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.22%, in contrast to 86.24% institutional ownership.

QXO Inc (QXO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

QXO Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 380.13% and is forecasted to reach 0.46 in the upcoming year.

QXO Inc (NYSE: QXO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for QXO Inc (QXO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.16. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 186.97.

In the same vein, QXO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.44, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of QXO Inc (QXO)

[QXO Inc, QXO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.59% While, its Average True Range was 67.00.

Raw Stochastic average of QXO Inc (QXO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.14%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 89.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.78 that was lower than 0.87 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.