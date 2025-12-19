Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) volume hits 8.21 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: HST) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.59% to $18.46, before settling in for the price of $18.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HST posted a 52-week range of $12.22-$18.71.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -4.68%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.68%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.45%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $687.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $678.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.69 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.04.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel industry. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.37%, in contrast to 108.17% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 11 ’25, this organization’s EVP, Ch. Investment Officer sold 11,954 shares at the rate of 18.15, making the entire transaction reach 216,965 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 668,927. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 12 ’25, Company’s EVP, Ch. Investment Officer sold 9,086 for 18.47, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 167,847. This particular insider is now the holder of 659,841 in total.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.45% and is forecasted to reach 0.88 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -3.97% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -4.68% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: HST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.10. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.40, and its Beta score is 1.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.14. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.03.

In the same vein, HST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.06, a figure that is expected to reach 0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.88 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST)

Going through the that latest performance of [Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, HST]. Its last 5-days volume of 8.02 million was inferior to the volume of 9.28 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.98% While, its Average True Range was 63.78.

Raw Stochastic average of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.79%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 84.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.39 that was higher than 0.37 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.